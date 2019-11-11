PITTSBURGH - Temperatures tonight will cool to the upper 30s and low 40s. You'll need a coat when you head out the door Monday morning.
Patchy fog and drizzle may develop Monday morning so visibility could be reduced for your commute. Rain will develop through the afternoon. Rain will continue through the day with rainfall amounts of 0.10 to 0.25 inches possible. Rain looks to turn to snow in the Pittsburgh area sometime between 8 and 10 p.m. The transition will happen sooner to the north. Temperatures will rise to the upper 40s across the area during the day.
Snow will fall Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Lake-effect snow showers are likely during the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will be much colder by Tuesday with lows and highs only in the 20s. Winds will be strong so it will feel like the teens.
Light snow accumulation is possible with locally higher amounts in the ridges and across northwest counties. Check Channel 11 News on air and online for updates to the forecast.
