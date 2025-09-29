Patchy fog makes way for sunshine throughout the day

PITTSBURGH — Rain is quickly becoming scarce again after seeing 2″-3″ across much of the area next week. Most places in our region won’t see measurable rain again for at least the next week.

Watch for areas of fog Monday morning. It shouldn’t be as thick as past mornings, but it will still cause a few slowdowns on the way into work and school.

Sunshine will give way to a few clouds today as tropical systems off the southeast coast push some high to mid-level clouds into the area. Both Imelda and Humberto are forecast to stay out to see, but Imelda will bring rain the Carolinas to start the week with high surf and rip currents along a good portion of the mid-Atlantic and southeast coast.

Warmer than normal temperatures will start the week as highs climb back near 80 but cooler temperatures are expected mid-week through Friday.

