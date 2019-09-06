PITTSBURGH - Daylight may be fading, but this stretch of great, fall-like weather is sticking around.
A little patchy fog may develop early Friday, then we'll wrap up the week under a mix of clouds and sunshine as a weak system slides through the area.
While an isolated sprinkle may pop up late Friday or early Saturday, no steady rain is in the forecast until sometime next week.
Open the windows and enjoy the refreshing temperatures and low humidity, and make plans to enjoy the outdoors. This is a great time of the year-perfect for a walk around the park or for wrapping up outdoor projects.
