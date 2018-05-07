Patchy areas of fog and rain will start the day Monday.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Related Headlines
Fog will be more widespread toward the Laurel Highlands, where visibility will be only a few hundred feet early Monday morning. Most of the fog will be burned off by mid-morning.
Isolated showers will pop up in a few areas during the day. A quick rumble of thunder can't be ruled out during the afternoon.
Most areas will not see rain Monday.
It will be a cool afternoon with high temperatures in the 60s.
TRENDING NOW:
- Viral post shows veteran sitting in rain outside Pa. Walmart
- 'Game of Thrones' actor Hafthor Bjornsson wins World's Strongest Man title
- Inmate suing Corrections Department to end Timberland boots ban
- VIDEO: 2018 Pittsburgh Marathon: Teferi wins men's division; Devore takes women's division
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}