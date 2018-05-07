  • Patchy fog, rain starting day Monday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Patchy areas of fog and rain will start the day Monday.

    Fog will be more widespread toward the Laurel Highlands, where visibility will be only a few hundred feet early Monday morning. Most of the fog will be burned off by mid-morning.

    Isolated showers will pop up in a few areas during the day. A quick rumble of thunder can't be ruled out during the afternoon.

    Most areas will not see rain Monday. 

    It will be a cool afternoon with high temperatures in the 60s.

    Patchy fog, rain starting day Monday

