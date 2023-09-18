Patchy fog to start the day; mostly dry with spotty showers; highs topping out near 70 degrees

Weather

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Watch for a few areas of fog as you start the day Monday.

It will be mostly dry Monday with only a few spotty showers possible during the afternoon. It will still be cool with highs topping out near 70 degrees. Temperatures will turn chilly during the game Monday night, so make sure to dress in layers.

Dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the week along with a warming trend. Highs will reach the upper 70s by the end of the work week.

