Patchy fog to start the morning, leading into another warm and muggy day

PITTSBURGH — It will be less stormy today, but a passing shower or rumble of thunder can’t be completely ruled out.

The day will start with some patchy fog. Any fog should dissipate by mid-morning. It will be another warm and muggy day with highs pushing into the lower to mid 80s.

Isolated storms are possible this afternoon with a better chance of thunderstorms Wednesday. Any storm could bring heavy rain with the chance of flooding.

Make sure to get the latest forecast from Severe Weather Team 11 each day on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts when you are on the go!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group