    Patchy fog will be around Thursday morning in the Pittsburgh area.

    Sun will quickly burn off any fog and warm up temperatures as we jump from the 50s in the morning to near 80 degrees late in the afternoon.

    It will be a breezy afternoon with northwest winds gusting to 25 mph.

    Temperatures will continue to climb over the next several days with high temperatures pushing into the upper 80s by Sunday, when a quick shower might cool things off.

