  • Patchy fog to develop for Thursday morning commute

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Watch for a few areas of fog as you head out the door this morning.  

    Visibility could quickly change, so leave a little space between you and the vehicle ahead of you.

    Related Headlines

    INTERACTIVE RADAR

    Most areas will not see rain today.  

    A stray shower or storm is possible, especially south of Pittsburgh and in the ridges.

      If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    A better chance of pop up thunderstorms returns Friday.  

    Many areas will not see rain, but any shower or storm that flares up could drop a heavy amount of rain in a short period of time.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories