PITTSBURGH - Watch for a few areas of fog as you head out the door this morning.
Visibility could quickly change, so leave a little space between you and the vehicle ahead of you.
Most areas will not see rain today.
A stray shower or storm is possible, especially south of Pittsburgh and in the ridges.
A better chance of pop up thunderstorms returns Friday.
Many areas will not see rain, but any shower or storm that flares up could drop a heavy amount of rain in a short period of time.
