PITTSBURGH - Take it outdoors this weekend. After patchy fog early Saturday, sunshine and milder temperatures will have you ready for hiking, biking, or a stroll around the park.
We'll touch the mid-60s by late day Saturday, then Sunday, we'll top out in the 70s.
Sunday will start dry, but the weekend will end with the threat of showers and even a few thunderstorms. The timing brings wet weather back into the area Sunday afternoon and evening.
Our team of meteorologists is tracking whether there is a threat of damaging winds or hail.
