Peeks of sunshine possible Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — It’s a cool start to the day Tuesday with most areas around 30 degrees. Clouds will again be abundant Tuesday, but we should see at least peeks of sun later in the morning and afternoon, especially south of Pittsburgh. That along with a south wind will allow temperatures to climb back into the low to mid 40s.

A system diving south Tuesday night could bring us a few rain or snow showers, but recent trends have been for the wave to mainly affect areas to our west, so minimal impact expected. Dry weather will dominate the rest of the week with some more sunshine breaking out by the weekend.

Seasonably mild temperatures the next few days will only go higher this weekend with highs by Saturday approaching 50 degrees! No major weather systems are on the way for at least the next week.

