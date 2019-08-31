The Labor Day weekend will start dry, but a few showers or storms could have you running for cover Sunday and Monday.
A mix of clouds and sunshine and pleasant temps Saturday will set up perfect weather for a picnic in the park or projects around the house. It will be a little more humid, but still comfortable for this time of the year.
Wet weather chances increase Sunday, with showers and isolated storms in the area. Right now, the timing brings a few showers in early in the day, with the better threat for storms during the afternoon and early evening. This will not be an all-day soaker with everyone getting wet, rather a day where it might be sunny in one location with a brief, heavy rain making storm 10 miles away.
Severe Weather Team 11 is still working to pin down the "when" and "where" of the forecast, so check back often through the weekend for updates. Labor Day will also include a stray shower or storm, especially during the afternoon.
