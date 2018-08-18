Expect periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms Saturday afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Pockets of heavy rain are possible.
High temperatures Saturday will reach the upper 70s.
Saturday night will have a mostly cloudy sky with fog. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.
Sunday looks nice with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower can't be ruled out across southern counties, with most areas staying dry.
