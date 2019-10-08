PITTSBURGH - Plenty of sunshine is in store for Tuesday afternoon, with high temperatures in the 60s and low humidity.
Look for a mostly clear sky Tuesday night. Although, there may be a few showers across the far southern counties and into West Virginia as low pressure moves closer to that area overnight.
Temperatures will fall back to the mid-40s overnight. High temperatures on Wednesday will reach near 70 degrees, with a mix of sun and clouds.
