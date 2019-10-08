  • A beautiful day follows thick fog

    PITTSBURGH - Plenty of sunshine is in store for Tuesday afternoon, with high temperatures in the 60s and low humidity. 

    Look for a mostly clear sky Tuesday night. Although, there may be a few showers across the far southern counties and into West Virginia as low pressure moves closer to that area overnight.

    Temperatures will fall back to the mid-40s overnight. High temperatures on Wednesday will reach near 70 degrees, with a mix of sun and clouds. 

