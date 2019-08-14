  • A shower or storm is possible Wednesday

    PITTSBURGH - A mix of clouds and sunshine will stick around through the rest of the day with an isolated shower or storm possible.

    The best chance of seeing a shower will be during the afternoon.

    Unsettled weather sticks around into Friday with spotty showers and storms.

