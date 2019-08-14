  • Areas of fog could slow Wednesday morning commute

    PITTSBURGH - Watch for quickly changing visibility on your way to work Wednesday morning.  

    Areas of fog could slow your morning commute, especially in areas that saw several shots of rain Tuesday.

    We're looking at the areas most affected, LIVE on Channel 11 Morning News.

    A mix of clouds and sunshine will stick around through the rest of the day with an isolated shower or storm possible.  The best chance of seeing a shower will be during the afternoon.

    Unsettled weather sticks around into Friday with spotty showers and storms.

