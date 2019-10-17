  • Below-freezing wind chills likely as frigid weather holds across the area

    PITTSBURGH

    PITTSBURGH - Wind chills will make headlines again early Friday, as the combination of wind and colder temperatures pushing the "feels like" temperatures into the low to mid 30s.

    Some areas will see wind chills below freezing. Clouds will be slow to fade, but after lunch we will see some sunshine-which will help push temps back into the mid 50s. 

    Dry, mild weather moves in to start the weekend-with temperatures jumping a good 10º to 15º into the mid 60s Saturday. 

