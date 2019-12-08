PITTSBURGH - Sunday will be dry but clouds will begin to build in and winds will pick up ahead of the next system. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s.
Expect an overcast sky tonight with mild low temperatures. Rain showers will develop by daybreak Monday.
Grab the umbrella before heading out Monday morning to work or school as it will be soggy. Rain will continue throughout the day and into Tuesday morning before we turn colder behind a front moving through.
Temperatures will tumble on Tuesday as the rain showers change to snow showers before coming to an end.
Much colder air arrives Tuesday night with highs on Wednesday expected to be below freezing.
