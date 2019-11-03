PITTSBURGH - The chill in the air hangs around for the remainder of your weekend, with highs running below average. Temperatures will only make it to the mid-40s Sunday.
Clouds and breeze mark the early hours of Sunday but sun will mix in later in time for the Steelers game. If you're heading to Heinz Field, grab the shades but remember to layer up.
Monday morning will start cold with temperatures around freezing. Highs will climb into the mid-50s by the afternoon with increasing clouds.
The clouds that will kick up Monday are from the next system that will push through with rain showers in our area early Tuesday morning.
