There is a chance of storms overnight into Friday morning.
You may need a light jacket early Friday as temperatures cool into the 50s.
There will be plenty of sunshine around too-so grab the sunglasses and the sunscreen if you'll be spending time outdoors. Lower humidity will make it feel more comfortable through the day, with dry weather for evening grill outs or fire pits sticking around.
The Memorial Day weekend will start dry, but showers and storms could move back into the area Saturday, bringing the threat for damaging winds, lightning and heavy rain.
Another round of showers and storms could dampen your outdoor plans Sunday.
