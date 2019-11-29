PITTSBURGH - Grab the layers if you're out shopping. Friday will also be a good day to get the Christmas decorations up and rake some leaves.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and chilly, and you'll need the winter jacket if out and about. It will stay dry, too. The next system will move in this weekend, bringing rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Light rain and snow showers may develop across our area early Saturday morning with a lull for the afternoon. Most of the precipitation will hold off until Saturday night when the rain moves in. You'll likely need the umbrella when heading out for dinner. Later Saturday evening into Sunday morning, areas north and east of the city may be impacted by freezing rain and icy conditions. We will continue to track this system and keep an eye on the timing and changing conditions.
Early Sunday morning will see rain and freezing rain before it turns breezy during the day. Warmer air is on the way with high temperatures reaching the low 50s. A few showers may be around for the Steelers game and it will stay cloudy and windy. More rain will develop Sunday night as we turn colder with rain mixing with snow overnight into Monday.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we continue to track this next system.
TRENDING NOW:
- Starling Marte on Pirates: ‘I would leave at this point'
- Local theater not allowed to show new Mr. Rogers movie, owner says
- Man, brother shot at by group of teens after catching them burglarizing cars in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Franklin Regional Marching Band performs in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}