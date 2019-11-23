  • Cold start to the weekend before rain, snow move in

    PITTSBURGH - Most daytime hours this weekend will stay dry.

    Saturday starts very cold with sun and increasing clouds throughout the afternoon. The best time to get outside this weekend will be Saturday before rain arrives around sunset. 

    Rain will be around through the evening and then mix with some snow showers early Sunday before ending. Little to no accumulation is expected.

    The clouds hang around Sunday morning before the day turns brighter with a breeze in the afternoon.

    Monday and Tuesday start quiet with the next system on the way for Tuesday night. Warmer air arrives before rain moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with windy conditions. Cooler air returns behind the system with dry weather expected for Thanksgiving.

