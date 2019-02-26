PITTSBURGH - Strong winds finally moving out tonight, but cold temperatures are sticking around. Lows will drop into the teens early Tuesday, so make sure the kids have the extra layers at the bus stop.
Download the WPXI Weather App for the latest from Severe Weather Team 11
Related Headlines
We'll get a much needed break in our active weather pattern tomorrow, but don't get used to it. The next system moves in late Tuesday-early Wednesday with a mix of rain and snow.
Right now, accumulating snow looks more likely well north of Pittsburgh, and our team of meteorologists will be tracking the timing and the impacts in your area.
Check back often for updates, as some areas could see snow as the Wednesday morning commute is winding down.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}