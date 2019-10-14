PITTSBURGH - Another chilly start Tuesday, but in most areas, you won't need the ice scraper.
Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s, which should prevent widespread frost. Afternoon highs will jump more than 25 degrees, making it into the mid 60s under mainly sunny skies.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Dust off the umbrella for the walk to the bus stop Wednesday, with showers developing before sunrise and continuing through the first half of the day. Periods of steady rain will be possible during the morning commute so the combination of wet roads and falling leaves could make roads slick.
Winds will also be picking up through the day as cooler air filters in, so you'll need the jackets as you head outdoors.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}