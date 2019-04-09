PITTSBURGH - Wear jackets and sweatshirts for the walk to the bus stop early Wednesday as temperatures dip into the 30s and 40s to start the day.
Cool air sticks around for the daytime too, with highs a bit below average in the mid-50s.
A warmup begins Thursday, with temperatures rebounding into the 70s, but strong winds from the south will also bring the threat for showers, a possible storm and wind gusts higher than 40 mph.
Widespread severe weather is not in the forecast at this time, but the combination of strong winds and the increase in leaves on trees could cause problems.
Our team of meteorologists is watching a powerful storm moving across the United States now, and calculating the impacts it could have on our area later this week.
Right now, high winds and possible storms are in the forecast, so check back often for updates.
