  • Expect pop-up showers, storms through Wednesday

    Updated:

    Keep the umbrella close by the next couple of days.

    A shower can pop up at any point in time Wednesday with more dry hours than wet through the day.

    Related Headlines

    LIVE interactive radar

    Any thunderstorms that develop will be capable of dropping heavy rain in a short period of time.  

    The strongest storms will produce 40+ mph wind gusts.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    Another round of showers and storms will move through Thursday as a cold front passes through the area.  

    You'll notice the drop off in humidity Thursday night with an almost early fall feel by Friday.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories