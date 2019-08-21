Keep the umbrella close by the next couple of days.
A shower can pop up at any point in time Wednesday with more dry hours than wet through the day.
Any thunderstorms that develop will be capable of dropping heavy rain in a short period of time.
The strongest storms will produce 40+ mph wind gusts.
Another round of showers and storms will move through Thursday as a cold front passes through the area.
You'll notice the drop off in humidity Thursday night with an almost early fall feel by Friday.
