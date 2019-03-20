  • First day of spring Wednesday will bring mild temperatures, rain later

    PITTSBURGH - The first day of spring will bring milder temperatures and some springtime showers late in the day. You'll need the jacket early Wednesday as temperatures start out below freezing, but look for a nice warmup by the afternoon, as winds from the south push highs into the 50s. 

    The first of two systems will move in before midnight with increasing clouds and a few showers, then off and on showers through the day Thursday. Rain totals will average around a tenth to half an inch with this system. 

    The second system will move into colder air, so snow showers are in the forecast Friday, but temperatures will limit much in the way of accumulation. 

