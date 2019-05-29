PITTSBURGH - A flash flood warning has been extended until 11:15 p.m. for Beaver and Butler counties.
It will be another day of strong thunderstorms across our area.
Some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding. A tornado can't be ruled out, but like Tuesday the other threats will be a bit higher.
Temperatures will climb to 80 degrees with breezy and humid conditions.
Thursday will also bring a risk of some strong storms with highs in the low 70s.
Severe watches and warnings are likely for at least part of the area Wednesday.
