    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 10:39 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for part of the area Tuesday night. This includes Pittsburgh, Bethel Park and Monroeville among other areas until 1:30 a.m.

    Grab your umbrella if you're heading out Tuesday evening. A few showers and thunderstorms will be moving through at times.

    The strongest storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours and gusty winds. 

    Tuesday night, a passing shower is possible with low temperatures in the mid-60s. Fog will develop overnight, and it could be dense in spots.

    On Wednesday, expect a few showers and thunderstorms. It will be humid, with high temperatures near 80 degrees. 

    Thursday, the best chance for a shower or thunderstorm will be in the ridges and southern counties. Elsewhere, expect quiet conditions with high temperatures in the low 80s.

