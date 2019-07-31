PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 10:39 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for part of the area Tuesday night. This includes Pittsburgh, Bethel Park and Monroeville among other areas until 1:30 a.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Pittsburgh PA, Bethel Park PA, Monroeville PA until 1:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/JRFnI3kYzA— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 31, 2019
Grab your umbrella if you're heading out Tuesday evening. A few showers and thunderstorms will be moving through at times.
The strongest storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours and gusty winds.
Tuesday night, a passing shower is possible with low temperatures in the mid-60s. Fog will develop overnight, and it could be dense in spots.
On Wednesday, expect a few showers and thunderstorms. It will be humid, with high temperatures near 80 degrees.
Thursday, the best chance for a shower or thunderstorm will be in the ridges and southern counties. Elsewhere, expect quiet conditions with high temperatures in the low 80s.
