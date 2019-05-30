Be "weather smart" again Thursday as a third day of showers and storms will bring gusty winds and potential flooding.
A Flash Flood Watch will take effect at 11 a.m. this morning for the entire area.
Showers and storms will start to break out mid-to-late morning across the area and become more widespread by early afternoon. Any storm that develops will be capable of producing damaging winds and flooding rain. The areas most likely to see flooding are from Pittsburgh to New Kensington to Indiana and south where a couple rounds of moderate to heavy rain could cause water to quickly rise.
Severe Weather Team 11 Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh is tracking where flooding is most likely for Channel 11 Morning News beginning at 4:30 a.m.
Rain will head out of the area Thursday evening leaving us with a much needed dry day Friday.
