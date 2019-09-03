Watch for a few areas of fog to start the day Tuesday. The fog could be thick in a few spots so use caution on your way to work or school.
Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s in the morning.
Any fog will be gone by mid-morning, and you'll want to have the sunglasses handy for the rest of the day.
It will be warm and a bit muggy. We'll have highs in the low 80s.
A cold front will move in Wednesday morning bringing in a chance for showers and thunderstorms from northwest to southeast.
Wednesday will also be a breezy day with highs in the upper 70s.
