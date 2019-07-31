  • Fog to develop Wednesday morning after Tuesday's strong storms

    PITTSBURGH - Tuesday night, a passing shower is possible with low temperatures in the mid-60s. Fog will develop overnight, and it could be dense in spots.

    On Wednesday, expect a few showers and thunderstorms. It will be humid, with high temperatures near 80 degrees. 

    Thursday, the best chance for a shower or thunderstorm will be in the ridges and southern counties. Elsewhere, expect quiet conditions with high temperatures in the low 80s.

