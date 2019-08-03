PITTSBURGH - Patchy fog, thick in spots, will develop Saturday morning before burning off with the sunrise.
Saturday will bring the threat for an afternoon thundershower to areas mainly near, south and east of Pittsburgh.
Sunday will bring the threat for t-storms to northern counties and cities up along I-80.
This weekend will be humid and mostly sunny to partly cloudy otherwise with highs in the mid-80s.
