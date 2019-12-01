PITTSBURGH - The Winter Weather Advisory continues through noon Sunday for Indiana, Clarion, Armstrong and Venango counties, along with the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties, due to the threat of freezing rain or ice. 1/10 to 2/10 of an inch of ice can quickly accumulate. Isolated higher totals are possible in the mountains of PA, WV and MD.
Sunday morning will be wet with some icy spots in the far northern or eastern regions of western PA. Freezing rain is lifting out this morning as we turn warmer with steady rain taking over.
The wet weather ends by midday with cloudy conditions for the afternoon. An isolated shower can't be ruled out.
Rain showers develop again around sunset with some lingering rain and snow showers overnight. It'll turn colder to start the workweek with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s and a rain and snow mix in the afternoon.
Some snow accumulation is expected in the Laurel Highlands, ridges and mountains of around 1-2 inches by midnight.
