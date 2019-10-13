PITTSBURGH - Clear skies and light winds will allow temps to tank Saturday night and early Sunday morning, with some areas waking up to lows near freezing and patchy frost.
Frost advisory tonight
Sunday will be pleasant and cool with sunshine and highs in the low 60's.
