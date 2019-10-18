  • Frost Advisory issued for much of our area Saturday morning

    PITTSBURGH - Bundle up for high school football games Friday night, as temperatures will be generally in the 40s during the games.

    Patchy frost will be possible by Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the 30s across the entire area.

    A Frost Advisory has been issued for much of our are for 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. This includes all areas that did have not yet had a frost this season.

    Dry, mild weather moves in to start the weekend, with temperatures jumping a good 10 to 15 degrees into the low 60s Saturday.

