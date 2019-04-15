PITTSBURGH - You might need the ice scraper for the car windshield Tuesday morning.
Sprinkles and flurries will shut off this evening, but the clouds will linger much of the night.
Temperatures will slip into the mid 30s by early Tuesday morning. If skies can clear a bit, frost will be possible early Tuesday.
Expect more clouds than sun the next couple of days. A stray shower can't be ruled out Tuesday and more numerous showers are possible Wednesday. High temperatures will push back into the 60s both days.
A flood advisory has been issued for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh until Tuesday evening. Water levels are expected to rise to 18.5 feet by Tuesday morning putting water on part of the parking area.
Severe Weather Team 11 is already tracking the potential for another round of thunderstorms to close out the work week. Stay with our team of meteorologists as we continue to pinpoint timing and strength approaching the weekend.
