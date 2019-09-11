  • Grab the fans and AC to stay cool as summer heat returns

    PITTSBURGH - Crank up the air conditioning Wednesday as mid summer temperatures and humidity return to the area.

    Temperatures will push into the mid- and upper 80s in the afternoon before scattered showers and thunderstorms develop to cool most areas off a bit.

    Heavy downpours, strong wind gusts and frequent lightning will be possible with any storm that develops.  

    Have a plan in place if you're going to be outside late this afternoon or this evening.

    Another round of afternoon showers and storms will be possible Thursday.  

    Temperatures will stay above average right through the weekend.

