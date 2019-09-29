  • Heat, humidity building as we start the work week

    PITTSBURGH - Areas of fog will linger for much of Sunday morning. 

    Conditions will be dry, humid, and warm, but not quite as hot as Saturday. Temperatures will rise to the 80s again to kick off the work week with a chance of isolated showers possible during the day Monday.

    The heat kicks off October Tuesday with highs near 90 degrees. 

    Cooler air, finally, filters in late in the week.

