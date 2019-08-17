PITTSBURGH - Grab your sunglasses if you're heading out Friday. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds. There's a slight chance of a shower, mainly north and in the ridges and mountains Friday afternoon.
Temperatures will reach the low 80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s.
Saturday and Sunday will bring the heat and humidity. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with heat indices in the low to mid-90s. Stay hydrated and find ways to beat the heat.
A few thunderstorms look to develop late day Saturday. There's another chance of rain and storms Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will bring a chance of a pop-up shower or storm.
While neither day this weekend will be a washout, plan on have a "plan B" just in case a storm pops up over your area. The strongest will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and hail.
