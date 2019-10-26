  • Heavy rain heading our way for the weekend

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Temperatures Saturday will have highs near 60 during the day. Rain will move in, mainly after lunch, and will be steady at times throughout the evening. Plan on carrying the rain gear with you outside.

    Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are possible over the weekend. Flash flooding is not expected at this time. Showers and stronger downpours will accompany breezy conditions, especially in the ridges east of Pittsburgh.

    Temperatures in the 60s are expected on Sunday. Dry weather returns for Sunday afternoon into Monday.

