PITTSBURGH - A High Wind Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday.
You'll need the umbrella at times Sunday as rain showers move through. Storms will cause stronger downpours and bring damaging winds.
The temperature will fall the from mid 50s on Sunday morning through the 40s and into the 30s by Sunday evening, then into the 20s by Monday morning.
Tree damage and power outages will be possible Sunday, as the storm brings gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph. Winds will pick up this morning and remain strong through the day.
Secure loose items around your property, and charge your phone in case power does go out. Also, download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest watches and warnings.
