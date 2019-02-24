0 LIVE UPDATES: High Wind Warning in effect through Monday

PITTSBURGH - A High Wind Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday.

Photos: High winds cause damage

UPDATE Sunday 1:50 p.m.:

A building in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood is collapsing, according to Allegheny County's Twitter page.

Pittsburgh (Hazelwood): Building on 5200 block of 2nd Avenue collapsing. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

Channel 11 is sending a crew to check it out.

UPDATE Sunday 1:45 p.m.:

These roads are now closed in Allegheny County:

Shaler: Tree and wires down on 100 block of Birch Avenue.

Pittsburgh: Tree down on 1000 block of Benton Avenue.

McKeesport: Tree and wires down on 700 block of Sylvester Way.

Shaler: Tree and wires down on 100 block of Birch Avenue.

UPDATE Sunday 1:30 p.m.:

Pleasant Valley Road in Murrysville is closed, according to police.

In Allegheny County, the following roads are closed:

Marshall: Tree down blocking Wexford Run Road at Mingo Road. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

Penn Hills: Tree down blocking Grove Road at Mark Drive.

McCandless: Wires down across Waldrick Drive at Remington Drive.

Fox Chapel: Tree down blocking part of 900 block of Fox Chapel Road.

Marshall: Tree down blocking Wexford Run Road at Mingo Road.

Hampton: Tree down blocking Laurel Lane at Sample Road.

Shaler: Wire down on 200 block of Marie Avenue.

Plum: Tree and wires down on Old Leechburg Road at Millers Lane.

North Versailles - Tree down on Naysmith Road at 5th Avenue.

Elizabeth Township: Tree and wires down on 1000 block of Fallen Timber Road.

Pittsburgh: Top of telephone pole on fire - N. Negley Avenue at Hampton Street.

Franklin Park: Tree down blocking King Charles Drive at King James Drive.

Indiana: Tree down blocking Fox Chapel Road at Dorseyville Road.

Mt. Lebanon: Wire down on 1200 block of Sylvandell Drive.

Ross: Wires down on 700 block of Jefferson Drive w/report of brush fire.

Fox Chapel: Tree and wires down on the first block of Edgewood Road.

Munhall: Wire down across 4100 block of Fairfield Avenue.

Plum: Wires down across 1400 block of Old Leechburg Road.

UPDATE Sunday 1:05 p.m.:

This #wind! Yikes.... Spotted this part of a fence blown down on Walnut in Shadyside. @WPXI #WPXIStorm pic.twitter.com/kOlf1zJrAZ — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) February 24, 2019

These are the newest road closures in Allegheny County:

Ross: Tree down blocking Bascom Avenue at Brighton Road.

McCandless: Tree down on 9700 block of Perry Highway.

Frazer: Tree down on Crawford Run Road at Butler Logan Road.

South Fayette: Wires down on 4100 block of Battle Ridge Road.

Robinson: Tree down on the I-376 eastbound ramp for exit 61.

Robinson: Tree and wire down on 1000 block of Moon Run Road. Robinson: Tree down on the I-376 eastbound ramp for exit 61. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

UPDATE Sunday 1 p.m.:

High winds are continuing to cause problems across our area, as well as make the temperatures colder.

Very windy in Beaver and now COLDER! #WPXI pic.twitter.com/DWTGdBzayk — renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) February 24, 2019

UPDATE Sunday 12:50 p.m.:

Duquesne Light is currently reporting 17,300 outages.

First Energy has more than 21,700 outages in several different counties.

UPDATE Sunday 12:30 p.m.:

Power lines held up a tree that smashed into a car on Vilsack Street in Etna.

I am here on Vilsack Street in Etna where is this tree has come down due to Highwinds and is resting on a car only reason the car is not crossed it is held up by phone lines @TribLIVE @NWSPittsburgh @WPXIBenson @WPXIScott @WPXI @WPXI pic.twitter.com/YE62CCztpY — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) February 24, 2019

In Pittsburgh, a downed tree is blocking part of Verona Boulevard at Lincoln Avenue.

Pittsburgh: Tree down blocking part of Verona Boulevard at Lincoln Avenue. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

UPDATE Sunday 12:15 p.m.:

Allegheny County road closures continue to be listed on their Twitter page:

Richland: Wires down on Applewood Drive at Woodhill Drive. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

Jefferson: Tree down on Knight Road at Ridge Road.

Richland: Wires down on Applewood Drive at Woodhill Drive.

Franklin Park: Tree down blocking 2300 block of Wharrey Drive.

Richland: Tree down blocking S. Montour Road at Gibsonia Road.

Plum: Tree down blocking 1900 block of Drennen Road.

Plum: Tree down blocking Repp Road at Milltown Road.

Richland: Tree down on 4100 block of Ewalt Road.

UPDATE Sunday 12:10 p.m.:

More roads are closed in Allegheny County:

Bell Acres: Power lines down across 1700 block of Big Sewickley Creek Road.

Springdale Township: Tree down blocking part of 2400 block of Riddle Run Road.

West Deer: Tree and wires down on 900 block of Logan Road.

Marshall: Tree down blocking Markman Park Road at Warrendale Bayne Road.

Hampton: Tree and wires down on 2500 block of W. Hardies Road.

Indiana: Wires down on Middle Road at Mary Ann Drive.

Baldwin Borough: Tree and wires down on 1400 block of Evelyn Road.

Mt. Lebanon: Tree and wires down on 200 block of Ashland Avenue. Mt. Lebanon: Tree and wires down on 200 block of Ashland Avenue. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

UPDATE Sunday 12 p.m.:

The following roads are closed in Allegheny County:

Harrison: Tree and wires down blocking 1900 block of Pleasantville Road.

Ohio: Tree down blocking Wedgewood Drive at Crawford Road.

West Deer - Tree and wires down on 1800 block of Saxonburg Boulevard.

Hampton: Tree and wires down w/brush fire - 2400 block of Royalview Drive.

McCandless: Tree and wires down on 9500 block Almar Place. McCandless: Tree and wires down on 9500 block Almar Place. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

UPDATE Sunday 11:55 a.m.:

First Energy is reporting 19,100 power outages.

UPDATE Sunday 11:50 a.m.:

According to Allegheny County's Twitter feed, the following roads are closed:

West Deer - Tree and wires down on 1800 block of Saxonburg Boulevard. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

Pittsburgh: Tree down blocking Termon Avenue at Brighton Road.

East Deer: Clarks Pike Road is closed due to a tree and wires down.

Sewickley Heights: Tree down blocking Backbone Road at Way Holly Road.

East Deer: Tree and wires down blocking 700 block of Days Run Road.

Scott: Tree pulled wired down on 1400 block of Great Oak Drive.

Pittsburgh: Tree and wires down on 1500 block of Harlow Street, 1400 block of Hubbard Street.

Pittsburgh: Telephone pole on fire - S. Braddock Avenue at Guthrie Street.

North Braddock: Tree and lines down on 1700 block of Duffy Avenue.

Churchill: Pole and wires down blocking McCrady Road at Beulah Road.

Lincoln: Two trees down blocking Mable Drive at Dora Drive. Lincoln: Two trees down blocking Mable Drive at Dora Drive. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

UPDATE Sunday 11:40 a.m.:

Duquesne Light is currently reporting 15,220 outages.

First Energy has more than 18,690 outages in several different counties.

UPDATE Sunday 11:25 a.m.:

At least 11,000 First Energy customers do not have power.

UPDATE Sunday 11:15 a.m.:

Nearly 9,000 First Energy customers are without power, according to their website.

UPDATE Sunday 11 a.m.:

Fallen trees have closed roads, like Mount Troy Road in Reserve Township.

Mount Troy Road the 2800 block in reserve Township is shut down after a tree has fallen down and block the road the wind damage has begun @WPXI @WPXIScott @WPXIBenson @WPXICropper @NWSPittsburgh @WPXIBenson pic.twitter.com/NTh6J8j2f5 — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) February 24, 2019

UPDATE Sunday 10:55 a.m.:

Route 48 in Elizabeth Township is closed between the Boston Bridge and Mansfield Road because of a landslide, according to a PennDOT spokesperson.

UPDATE Sunday 10:45 a.m.:

A tree has fallen onto power lines on Blackburn Road in Sewickley Township.

UPDATE Sunday 10:30 a.m.:

Nearly 5,000 First Energy customers are without power.

ORIGINAL STORY:

You'll need the umbrella at times Sunday as rain showers move through. Storms will cause stronger downpours and bring damaging winds.

The temperature will fall the from mid 50s on Sunday morning through the 40s and into the 30s by Sunday evening, then into the 20s by Monday morning.

Want to be prepared for a power outage? Learn how to prepare your home for a power outage and what to do when one occurs.

Tree damage and power outages will be possible Sunday, as the storm brings gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph. Winds will pick up this morning and remain strong through the day.

Secure loose items around your property, and charge your phone in case power does go out. Also, download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest watches and warnings.

