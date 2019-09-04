  • Isolated showers, chance for a storm Wednesday

    PITTSBURGH - This morning, expect the chance for an isolated shower as you head out the door.

    Temperatures will start out in the upper 60s and give way to the upper 70s this afternoon. 

    We'll see decreasing clouds with a breeze developing throughout the day. 

    Tonight, expect a partly cloudy sky and cooler weather with lows in the mid-50s.

    Thursday will bring a northeast wind and highs in the mid-70s. 

