PITTSBURGH - Take it outside this weekend, as cooler, less humid air settles in across the area.
You'll need the sunscreen during the day, and a sweatshirt or light jacket at night.
Enjoy dinner outdoors with friends, or s'mores around the fire pit.
Temperatures will climb back near 80º on Sunday, perfect for an outdoor picnic or a bike ride around the park. Humidity won't start creeping back up until early next week, with the next best chance for rain moving in Tuesday.
