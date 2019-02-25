0 LIVE UPDATES: Strong winds cause damage; wind advisory in effect through Monday morning

PITTSBURGH - A wind advisory is in effect for most of the area until 7 a.m. Monday.

We'll continue monitoring power outages and damage overnight. Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest.

UPDATE Sunday 11:29 p.m.

The temperature fell the from 58 degrees on Sunday morning through the 40's and into the 30's by Sunday evening, then expect lows in the lowers 20's by Monday morning.

Additional tree damage and power outages are still possible overnight as gusts can still be as high as 50 mph, diminishing to 35 mph toward dawn.

A high wind warning is in place for counties north and east, a wind advisory is in effect for most counties. Both are set to run until 7 a.m. on Monday Morning.

With a low near 20 degrees and wind gusts to 35 mph, the wind chill during the morning commute will be in the single digits.

UPDATE Sunday 10:58 p.m.

Kennedy: Trees and wires down blocking 60 block of Herbst Road.

Kennedy: Tree fell knocking down power lines and causing small brush fire - 1600 block of Pine Hollow Road.

Kennedy: Downed tree blocking 100 block of Midway Drive.

Kennedy: Herbst Rd at Timber Ln - Large tree down blocking roadway

Kennedy: Jane Street - large tree fell onto house, knocking down power service; no injuries reported

Kennedy: Laurel Ridge Road - tree down on power lines

Pleasant Hills: 400 block Delano Dr - Power lines Arcing and sparking feet from a tree and house.

UPDATE Sunday 10:48 p.m.

Several entrances into Jefferson Medical Center are restricted.

A tweet from Allegheny County says there is no access to the hospital from upper Coal Valley Road and Route 885.

Route 51 to the lower portion of Route 885 must be used to access the hospital.

UPDATE Sunday 10 p.m.

Dorseyville Road is closed in Fox Chapel after a massive tree fell.

Fox Chapel police told Channel 11's Lindsay Ward that one driver was taken to a hospital.

It's unclear if the tree fell onto the driver's vehicle or if they ran into the tree.

UPDATE Sunday 9:50 p.m.

Duquesne Light said it could take multiple days to fully restore power to affected customers.

UPDATE Sunday 9:27 p.m.

Over 100,000 customers are now without power due to high winds.

UPDATE Sunday 7:52 p.m.

Most of the area has been downgraded to a wind advisory.

The advisory is in effect for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Clarion, Mercer, Venango and Washington counties until 7 a.m. Monday.

A high wind warning remains in effect for Indiana County until 7 a.m. Monday.

UPDATE Sunday 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park: 3200 block of Apache Road is closed due to a downed tree, wires on the road, and a half-downed pole. Utility has been notified.

Pittsburgh: Wires down blocking 300 block of Mansion Street.

Glen Osborne: Wire down on 500 block of Glen Mitchell Road.

Harrison: Tree and wires down on 1500 block of Sylvan Avenue.

UPDATE Sunday 6:03 p.m.

Road closures due to downed trees and wires continued to be reported across Allegheny County.

Bethel Park: Bethel Church Road at Woodford Road is closed due to trees on wires.

Pittsburgh: Transformer fire - 1600 block of Penn Avenue.

Fox Chapel: Tree and wires down at W. Chapel Ridge Road and Foxhurst Road.

UPDATE Sunday 5:37 p.m.

Duquesne Light Company says there are still approximately 28,000 customers without power and outages could increase as high winds continue through Monday.

As of 5:30 p.m., DLC said they have received reports of more than 200 wires and more than 50 poles down.

DLC said while their crews restored power to more than 20,000 customers already, winds gusts have slowed down restoration efforts, preventing bucket trucks from going in the air.

They are encouraging customers to plan for extended durations of outages.

Storm update by the numbers:

• Approx. 28,000 w/o power. 20,000+ restored today.

• Reports of 200+ wires & 50+ poles down across the area.

• DLC has 200+ staff working 16-hour shifts.

UPDATE Sunday 4:45 p.m.

The power lines are clear so a block of apartment units in Allison Park can now exit in one direction.

A tree is still down and power crews are on the scene.

UPDATE Sunday 4:11 p.m.

According to a tweet from Allegheny County, a downed tree ripped a gas line out of the ground in Baldwin.

Channel 11's Erin Clarke is heading to the scene.

Several more roads are also closed in Allegheny County due to downed trees and wires:

South Park: Brownsville Road is closed between Norrington Drive and Ridgevue Drive due to downed wires. Utility has been notified.

Bethel Park: Bethel Church Road is closed between Logan Road and Drake Road due to downed trees across the road and leaning on wires.

UPDATE Sunday 4:03 p.m.

Over 77,000 people are without power because of high winds.

Click here for updates.

UPDATE Sunday 3:24 p.m.

Strong winds continue to bring trees and wires down across the area.

Pittsburgh: Traffic lights are out at Woodruff Street and Saw Mill Run Boulevard.

McKeesport: Wires down and sparking at 800 block of Walnut Street.

Ross: Wires down at 100 block of Albine Drive.

Forward: Tree and wires down at 3700 block of Kelly Hollow Road.

Penn Hills: Tree down across 600 block of Penny Drive.

Verona: Tree and wires down blocking 500 block of South Avenue.

Plum: Low-hanging wires at 400 block of Millers Lane.

Ross: Cherryland Street is closed between Elmer Street and Brethauer Street due to trees almost coming down.

UPDATE Sunday 3:10 p.m.

A massive tree brought down power lines on Presidential Drive in Allison Park.

Part of the road is closed.

UPDATE Sunday 3:00 p.m.

Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Walnut Street and South Negley Avenue in Shadyside.

UPDATE Sunday 2:40 p.m.

Duquesne Light crews can't work becauuse of 65 mph wind gusts creating unsafe working conditions. Crews cannot work in bucket trucks when wind speed is more than 40 mph, according to the company.

Crews are focusing their efforts on removing hazards and isolating damage to reduce the number of customers impacted by a specific incident. Approximately 19,000 customers are without power at this time.

The following roads are also closed in Allegheny County:

Elizabeth Township: Wires down at Ridge Road and Broadlawn Drive.

Pittsburgh: Utility pole leaning on low-hanging wires - Deary Street at Larimer Avenue.

Fox Chapel: Tree and wires down at Surry Lane and Hunt Road.

Pittsburgh: Power lines down and sparking at 1000 block of Haller Street.

Pittsburgh: Tree down blocking Delaware Street at Perrysville Avenue.

Pittsburgh: Tree and wires down blocking 100 block of Richbarn Road.

East Pittsburgh: Transformer on fire - 300 block of Howard Street.

Mt. Lebanon: Power line down at 30 block of Catalpa Place.

Castle Shannon: Wires on fire - 700 block of Cooke Drive.

UPDATE Sunday 2:25 p.m.

Power lines are holding up a tree on 2nd Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Traffic lights are also not working.

Elsewhere in Allegheny County:

Plum: Tree down w/low-hanging wires blocking part of 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

Baldwin Borough: Report of wires down and a pole nearly down at 3000 block of Vernon Avenue.

UPDATE Sunday 2:20 p.m.

A large tree took down power lines in Shaler Township.

The following roads are now closed in Allegheny County:

Pittsburgh: Wire down across Kearns Avenue at Barbara Way.

South Fayette: Wire down at 600 block of Seminary Avenue.

Pittsburgh: Power line down near Greentree Road at Woodville Avenue. Utility notified.

Pittsburgh: Tree and wires down on a vehicle - Highridge Street at Van Buren Street.

Penn Hills: Wire down on an unoccupied vehicle - 7800 block of Mark Drive.

UPDATE Sunday 2:15 p.m.

Duquesne Light is currently reporting 19,260 outages.

First Energy has more than 23,700 outages in several different counties.

UPDATE Sunday 2:05 p.m.:

An entire block of apartment units in Allison Park is unable to leave because of downed trees on one side of the road and possibly live wires on the other.

The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium is also closed.

These roads are closed in Allegheny County:

Collier: Tree and wires down at 1000 block of Gregg Station Road.

Reserve: Wires down at Alfred Street and Pearl Alley.

Hampton: Tree down blocking S. Pioneer Road. at West Hardies Road.

South Park: Tree down at 6500 block of Brownsville Road.

Green Tree: Wires down at 100 block of Rothesay Avenue.

Pittsburgh: Wires down at 6500 block of Apple Street.

Boyce Park is also closing at 4:30 p.m.

UPDATE Sunday 1:50 p.m.:

A building in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood is collapsing, according to Allegheny County's Twitter page.

Channel 11 is sending a crew to check it out.

UPDATE Sunday 1:45 p.m.:

These roads are now closed in Allegheny County:

Shaler: Tree and wires down on 100 block of Birch Avenue.

Pittsburgh: Tree down on 1000 block of Benton Avenue.

McKeesport: Tree and wires down on 700 block of Sylvester Way.

UPDATE Sunday 1:30 p.m.:

Pleasant Valley Road in Murrysville is closed, according to police.

In Allegheny County, the following roads are closed:

Penn Hills: Tree down blocking Grove Road at Mark Drive.

McCandless: Wires down across Waldrick Drive at Remington Drive.

Fox Chapel: Tree down blocking part of 900 block of Fox Chapel Road.

Marshall: Tree down blocking Wexford Run Road at Mingo Road.

Hampton: Tree down blocking Laurel Lane at Sample Road.

Shaler: Wire down on 200 block of Marie Avenue.

Plum: Tree and wires down on Old Leechburg Road at Millers Lane.

North Versailles - Tree down on Naysmith Road at 5th Avenue.

Elizabeth Township: Tree and wires down on 1000 block of Fallen Timber Road.

Pittsburgh: Top of telephone pole on fire - N. Negley Avenue at Hampton Street.

Franklin Park: Tree down blocking King Charles Drive at King James Drive.

Indiana: Tree down blocking Fox Chapel Road at Dorseyville Road.

Mt. Lebanon: Wire down on 1200 block of Sylvandell Drive.

Ross: Wires down on 700 block of Jefferson Drive w/report of brush fire.

Fox Chapel: Tree and wires down on the first block of Edgewood Road.

Munhall: Wire down across 4100 block of Fairfield Avenue.

Plum: Wires down across 1400 block of Old Leechburg Road.

UPDATE Sunday 1:05 p.m.:

These are the newest road closures in Allegheny County:

Ross: Tree down blocking Bascom Avenue at Brighton Road.

McCandless: Tree down on 9700 block of Perry Highway.

Frazer: Tree down on Crawford Run Road at Butler Logan Road.

South Fayette: Wires down on 4100 block of Battle Ridge Road.

Robinson: Tree down on the I-376 eastbound ramp for exit 61.

UPDATE Sunday 1 p.m.:

High winds are continuing to cause problems across our area, as well as make the temperatures colder.

Very windy in Beaver and now COLDER! #WPXI pic.twitter.com/DWTGdBzayk — renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) February 24, 2019

UPDATE Sunday 12:50 p.m.:

Duquesne Light is currently reporting 17,300 outages.

First Energy has more than 21,700 outages in several different counties.

UPDATE Sunday 12:30 p.m.:

Power lines held up a tree that smashed into a car on Vilsack Street in Etna.

In Pittsburgh, a downed tree is blocking part of Verona Boulevard at Lincoln Avenue.

UPDATE Sunday 12:15 p.m.:

Allegheny County road closures continue to be listed on their Twitter page:

Jefferson: Tree down on Knight Road at Ridge Road.

Richland: Wires down on Applewood Drive at Woodhill Drive.

Franklin Park: Tree down blocking 2300 block of Wharrey Drive.

Richland: Tree down blocking S. Montour Road at Gibsonia Road.

Plum: Tree down blocking 1900 block of Drennen Road.

Plum: Tree down blocking Repp Road at Milltown Road.

Richland: Tree down on 4100 block of Ewalt Road.

UPDATE Sunday 12:10 p.m.:

More roads are closed in Allegheny County:

Bell Acres: Power lines down across 1700 block of Big Sewickley Creek Road.

Springdale Township: Tree down blocking part of 2400 block of Riddle Run Road.

West Deer: Tree and wires down on 900 block of Logan Road.

Marshall: Tree down blocking Markman Park Road at Warrendale Bayne Road.

Hampton: Tree and wires down on 2500 block of W. Hardies Road.

Indiana: Wires down on Middle Road at Mary Ann Drive.

Baldwin Borough: Tree and wires down on 1400 block of Evelyn Road.

UPDATE Sunday 12 p.m.:

The following roads are closed in Allegheny County:

Harrison: Tree and wires down blocking 1900 block of Pleasantville Road.

Ohio: Tree down blocking Wedgewood Drive at Crawford Road.

West Deer - Tree and wires down on 1800 block of Saxonburg Boulevard.

Hampton: Tree and wires down w/brush fire - 2400 block of Royalview Drive.

UPDATE Sunday 11:55 a.m.:

First Energy is reporting 19,100 power outages.

UPDATE Sunday 11:50 a.m.:

According to Allegheny County's Twitter feed, the following roads are closed:

Pittsburgh: Tree down blocking Termon Avenue at Brighton Road.

East Deer: Clarks Pike Road is closed due to a tree and wires down.

Sewickley Heights: Tree down blocking Backbone Road at Way Holly Road.

East Deer: Tree and wires down blocking 700 block of Days Run Road.

Scott: Tree pulled wired down on 1400 block of Great Oak Drive.

Pittsburgh: Tree and wires down on 1500 block of Harlow Street, 1400 block of Hubbard Street.

Pittsburgh: Telephone pole on fire - S. Braddock Avenue at Guthrie Street.

North Braddock: Tree and lines down on 1700 block of Duffy Avenue.

Churchill: Pole and wires down blocking McCrady Road at Beulah Road.

UPDATE Sunday 11:40 a.m.:

Duquesne Light is currently reporting 15,220 outages.

First Energy has more than 18,690 outages in several different counties.

UPDATE Sunday 11:25 a.m.:

At least 11,000 First Energy customers do not have power.

UPDATE Sunday 11:15 a.m.:

Nearly 9,000 First Energy customers are without power, according to their website.

UPDATE Sunday 11 a.m.:

Fallen trees have closed roads, like Mount Troy Road in Reserve Township.

UPDATE Sunday 10:55 a.m.:

Route 48 in Elizabeth Township is closed between the Boston Bridge and Mansfield Road because of a landslide, according to a PennDOT spokesperson.

UPDATE Sunday 10:45 a.m.:

A tree has fallen onto power lines on Blackburn Road in Sewickley Township.

UPDATE Sunday 10:30 a.m.:

Nearly 5,000 First Energy customers are without power.

ORIGINAL STORY:

You'll need the umbrella at times Sunday as rain showers move through. Storms will cause stronger downpours and bring damaging winds.

The temperature will fall the from mid 50s on Sunday morning through the 40s and into the 30s by Sunday evening, then into the 20s by Monday morning.

Want to be prepared for a power outage? Learn how to prepare your home for a power outage and what to do when one occurs.

Tree damage and power outages will be possible Sunday, as the storm brings gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph. Winds will pick up this morning and remain strong through the day.

Secure loose items around your property, and charge your phone in case power does go out. Also, download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest watches and warnings.

