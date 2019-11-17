PITTSBURGH - A cold start to Sunday morning will be followed by another chilly November afternoon. Temperatures will be below average, but it will be warmer than Saturday.
Sunday will be dry with sunshine and highs will reach the upper 40s.
Cloud cover rolls back in with the next system to start the work week.
There is a slight chance of a few passing showers with a little mixed precipitation along I-80 Monday morning followed by spotty showers into the evening.
There is warmer air on the way for the middle and end of the week before the next system arrives late Thursday afternoon.
