PITTSBURGH - Clearing skies and calm winds will set up a chilly start Tuesday, with lows dipping into the 20s.
March sunshine will allow temperatures to rebound into the upper 40s and the start of a warmup that will take us into the first day of spring.
Related Headlines
Wednesday at 5:58 p.m. marks the vernal equinox -- or official start to spring. By that point, temperatures should be in the low 50s.
You'll need the rain gear late Wednesday and early Thursday, though, as rain showers move back in.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}