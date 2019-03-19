  • March sunshine won't do much for chilly temperatures

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Clearing skies and calm winds will set up a chilly start Tuesday, with lows dipping into the 20s.

    March sunshine will allow temperatures to rebound into the upper 40s and the start of a warmup that will take us into the first day of spring. 

    Wednesday at 5:58 p.m. marks the vernal equinox -- or official start to spring. By that point, temperatures should be in the low 50s. 

    You'll need the rain gear late Wednesday and early Thursday, though, as rain showers move back in. 

