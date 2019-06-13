PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 5:00 P.M.: The Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have expired.
UPDATE 3:22 P.M.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Allegheny County and parts of Beaver County. The area will see gusty winds, heavy rain, thunder and lightning.
Several rounds of wet weather could disrupt your plans Thursday and into early Friday.
Showers and an isolated storm moved through several areas Thursday morning. Another round of showers and storms will move through the area Thursday afternoon and evening.
Some of the storms later in the day could produce damaging winds and hail.
More showers will be in the area Thursday night and early Friday.
