PITTSBURGH - Grab a coat for the morning commute, just don't leave it at work or school this afternoon.
It will be a sunny, blue sky day with morning temperatures only in the 40s in most of the area.
Related Headlines
Friday afternoon will bring highs near 80 degrees with southwest winds.
Saturday's forecast includes a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Although it will not rain all day, any storm that develops in the afternoon or evening may be strong to severe and produce damaging wind gusts. Stay weather aware if you have outdoor plans.
Highs will generally be in the 80s through the middle of next week with humidity becoming a bigger factor by late Monday.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}