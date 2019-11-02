  • Near record cold settling in over the region for the weekend

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Layer up before heading outside Saturday as the mercury dropped to near-record low temperatures. 

    Saturday will be mostly sunny for the first half of the day with increasing clouds for the afternoon. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s.

    If you're heading out trick or treating Saturday night, it'll be cold and partly cloudy. There's another shot of cold air coming in that could stir up a few flurries or wet snowflakes late Saturday into Sunday.

    High temperatures Sunday will be colder with the thermometer barely making it back into the mid-40s. You'll need to bundle up if you're heading to Heinz Field for the Steelers game.

